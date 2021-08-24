Saline Golfers Third at Tecumseh Invite

The Saline girls' golf team continued its strong early season play with a third-place finish at the Tecumseh Invitational Monday.

The Hornets finished with a team score of 406, one shot behind Jackson for second. Sotuh Lyon East won the tournament with a score of 394.

Jordan Wickham led Saline with an 18-hole round of 91 to finish tied for second on the individual board.

Hailey Malinczak fired a round of 100 for Saline. Catherine Eliason shot 107, Laura Swanger 108, and Grace Munn 114.