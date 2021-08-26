Saline Swim and Dive Wins Spartan Relays

The Saline girls' swim and dive team had another impressive showing Saturday when the Hornets claimed the Battle Creek Lakeview Spartan Relays title.

The Hornets finished with 483 points by finishing in first or second in all nine events. They clipped second place Midland Dow with 440 points.

Saline finished in first place in five events.

Samantha Graden was on three winning relay teams for the Hornets. She teamed with Isabella Arbaugh, Ellerie Brunty, and Courtney Marsh in the 200 breast, Kylie Evenson, Angelina Sanna, and Megan Socha in the 400 medley, and Samantha Bullard, Amelia Hayes, and Socha in the 200 free.

Arbaugh, Evenson, and Hayes teamed with Johanna Ehrman to win the 200 fly, while Bullard, Ehrman, Hayes, and Socha teamed to win the 200 medley.

Lindi Jenkins finished second in the diving for the Hornets.

Bullard, Hayes, Caroline Klein, and Allison Ploutz-Snyder were second in the 400 free, while Arbaugh, Ehrman Marsh, and Ploutz-Snyder finished second in the 200 back. The 800 free relay team of Jillian Bradin, Joann Oyemba, Sanna, and Ploutz-Snyder also finished second for the Hornets.