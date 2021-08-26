Saline Rec Center To Introduce Swim Lessons Scholarship

People who want to learn how to swim but don’t think that they can afford the lessons will soon get a chance to with the establishment of the T. J. Johnston Scholarship Fund that will shortly be introduced at the Saline Rec Center.

“Tom Johnson was a long time swim instructor here at the Rec Center. He taught thousands of kids how to swim, also mentored a lot of young instructors on how to teach. He had a passion for the pool, for swimming and making sure even the youngest of kids knew how to swim, for safety’s sake,” Saline Parks and Recreation Director Clara Scruggs said.

Johnston passed away in 2013. The scholarship was only just established and has only gathered about $2,100 of its $5,000 goal. But once more funds are collected the city is planning to make this money available to anyone who needs the money to participate.

T. J. Johnson. Image Credit: The City of Saline

“It was an idea that arose out of one: trying to honor the memory of someone who was an incredible contributor to the aquatic center and two: recognize that not everyone in our community is afforded the same opportunities,” City Manager Colleen O’Toole – who is on the Rec Center Stability Task Force – told the Sun Times News. “But hopefully we can expand access to this facility for all members of our community.”

The scholarship is not yet available for residents to apply to. It is so new that Scruggs said that even the criteria for who is and isn’t eligible to apply hasn’t yet been established beyond the overall goal of expanding who can get swim lessons.

According to the City, only some of the funds will go to scholarships. At least some of the money will also go to improving the Rec Center’s building; although how that breakdown will actually work has not yet been established.

Saline Mayor Brian Marl said that in addition to campaigning for the scholarship money, “We hope to generate funds over the next six months to two years, to rehab the pool area; specifically, the pool deck. We also hope at some point to rename the children’s pool – the smaller of our two pools – after Mr. Johnston, who was … a friend to many people in our area.”

O’Toole said that anyone who wishes to donate money to the cause can. A link to do so can be found at cityofsaline.com.