Saline Legion To Raise Money For Veterans

The Saline branch of the American Legion will be hosting a BBQ to help local Vietnam war veterans this Sunday, August 29. Fifteen dollars per plate will be charged at their annual pig roast to help fund their charitable causes.

The Legion will be able to take about a hundred people on its outdoor patio and another 100 inside. The money raised by this roast will be distributed to the upkeep of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial of Washtenaw County, special events for hospitalized veterans and to the Ypsilanti-based Dawn Farm rehabilitation clinic. Once you’re in, there will be as much pork, applesauce, basked beans and coleslaw as you can eat.

“There’s at least half a pound of meat per plate, so we don’t have a lot of people coming back for seconds,” organizer Eric Engelmeir said. “What happens is a lot of couples come and often the husband finishes what is on the wife’s plate.”

Image Credit: American Legion Post 322

Carryout will also be available from its 320 West Michigan Avenue location August 29, from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

The legion works with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 310 to donate food to veterans at Dawn Farm every Thanksgiving.

“Every year they come around Thanksgiving and donate just piles and piles of food for our residents. It ends up being far more than just Thanksgiving dinner,” Olivia Vigiletti, the communications director at Dawn Farm, said. “Beyond just the donations, they bring a big group of veterans. They have coffee, can meet with our clients and understand what it is like to be stigmatized in the community as Vietnam vets. Our clients really enjoy spending time with them [because] a lot of our clients are veterans as well.”

A magician will be at this family friendly event. Children six to twelve will be charged $5 per plate and children younger than six can come free.

Image Credit: American Legion Post 322