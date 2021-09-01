Saline Community Fair Kicks Off

Which pig in the greater Saline area is best? Judge Levi Richards came to the conclusion that this year it is Amaya Buter’s pig. She brought one of dozens to the Saline Community Fair, which started on Wednesday.

Pigs in the pig pen.

Richards said that the pigs are assigned at random to each of the kids who participated, to raise for the competition. What impressed the judge was Buter’s pig’s muscle definition.

“The power and muscle definition you see on the pig is really the meat that goes on the table at the end of the day,” Richards said.

Levi Richards judging the competition.

This was Buter’s third competition.

Buter said that next year “I’m going to start with a new one.”

One of the rides has bears.

Just like before, the fair comes with every sort of ride you could ever think of, short of a big, permanent rollercoaster. Food trucks – offering corn dogs, burgers, French fries, cotton candy and lemonade – stood alongside craft sellers and even officers from the Army.

One of the rides.

“I came for the cotton candy, I’m not going to lie,” Staff Sergeant Jesus Gonzalez said.

While the Army is not signing up any recruits at the fair, they are there to provide information to anyone who is considering a military career. The officers from the Army and National Guard are also happy to talk to kids or any veterans who simply would like to talk to current service members.

Staff Sgt. Demar Ashe, left & Staff Sgt. Jesus Gonzalez, right.

“It’s just a way for us to set up appointments for the future. They can meet us in our office, or we can meet them somewhere – like Starbucks – to actually sit down and go over what we’re offering,” Staff Sergeant Demar Ashe said. Ashe added that in the Army “There’s 150 jobs and only 13 of them are actually combat related. Most people don’t know that.”

There is a petting zoo inside the barn, as well as crafts from specialty stores. This includes Michelle March, who makes novelty decorations for all holidays by hand in her Ypsilanti-based studio. Most of her pieces range from $1 to $20. The highest price – usually for a special request – is $50.

March's wares.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s great for kids. I enjoy myself and it is nice to get out and see folks,” March said.

Michelle March.

The Coronavirus pandemic that is still raging among unvaccinated Americans has taken a lot of fun out of life. Saline Fair President Nancy Thelen said that the festival was a good and necessary way to bring life back to normal after the virus at least a little bit.

March's Wares.

“It’s very important. I think that [the community] is something that people take for granted until you don’t have it,” Thelen said. “When you do have it back, it’s a chance to get out, see people, have their children experience the fair. It’s important for us to be able to share agriculture with them. It’s a community building effort.”