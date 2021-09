The Saline girls' golf team remained undefeated in the SEC after sweeping a home tri-meet at Brookside Golf Course Monday.

The Hornets fired a team round of 187 to easily outdistance Adrian with 200 and Pinckney with 223.

Grace Celso shot a round of 42 to lead the Hornets.

Catherine Eliason finished right behind with a 47, followed by Jordan Wickham and Hailey Malinczak a pair of 49's. Laura Swanger fired a 50 and Grace Munn 54.