Saline Community Fair Hosts Drag Racing Competition

Roaring engines, thrown dirt and all inclusive competition were all on display at the drag race section of the Saline Community Fair, Thursday evening. Starting at 7 p.m. over five dozen events between two competitors from throughout the Saline area competed in ???? classes.

“It’s a good variety of stuff. We had diesel trucks, gas trucks, four wheelers, kids four wheelers. We base it on local participation. It’s whatever vehicle you have, you can bring it out and race it,” Heather Cleaver, who presided over the competition with the company KOI Drag Racing, said.

Heather Cleaver addressing the racers before the competition got going at 7 p.m.

According to the competition:

Jonie Schang won the 51-125 ATV competition, “two stroke knobbie” & the kids outlaw competition.

Jason Kirk won the 0 to 50 dirt bike competition, the hot gas and street gas classes.

Scott McElfresh won the “400 & below knobbie” class.

Someone named Jeremy won the Open Outlaw class.

Jayden P. won the 340 two stroke clutch and the 2 stroke open classes.

Alexis Cleaver won the 4 stroke open class.

Thomas W. won the diesel work stock class.

Not all of the last names were available to the competition. The competition drew about 50 attendees at its peak.

“I’ve been looking forward to it. I couldn’t be here last year, obviously, so I’ve been looking forward to getting back to normal,” Lodi Township resident Greg Schreiber said. “I was sitting by my pool [and] heard the engines. So of course, being a motor head, I thought I’d come this way and see what is going on.”

The most spectacular part of the competition came about a third of the way through, when one of the trucks apparently broke its front tie rod. The left wheel, pictured, was pointing to the trucks left while the other front wheel pointed in a different direction. It did not continue to compete in the rest of the competition.

But this was hardly the only thing that happened at the fair, Thursday. This was Children’s Day, with plenty of activities to do. The fair rides were in full swing, as was the petting zoo and the vendors inside the main building are still welcoming customers.

Goats!

Cows!

“I’m having lots of fun. Everyone here is really nice and friendly,” Vicki Fredette, a Pittsfield Township woman selling Real Time pain relief supplements, said.

Vicki Fredette