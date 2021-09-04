Injury Riddled Saline Holds Off Huron

Down three key offensive players, the Saline football team had several players come up big at crunchtime as the Hornets held off a feisty Ann Arbor Huron squad 35-21 Friday night.

The Hornets lost all-statequarterback for the season this week due to a knee injury and running backhas yet to see the field so far this season because of a leg injury. On top of that, receiver Caden Winston did not return for the second half due to an ankle injury.

With all the injuries, up stepped sophomore quarterback CJ Carr and receiver Roman Laurio who connected on a 21-yard scoring pass on 4th and 10 in the final minutes to seal the win over Huron.

Laurio was double teamed on the pass and leapt up to make an acrobatic catch in the front corner of theendzone and got his feet down for the score.

Ryan Niethammer scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first half to give the Hornets, but Huron scored late in the second to tie the game at 14 at the break.

Dylan Messman made a leaping catch, reaching over a Huron defender to give Saline a 21-14 lead in the third, but again Huron answered with a score with just over two minutes left in the third to tie it at 21.

Saline marched into Huron territory but fumbled at the one-yard line to keep it tied at 21.

Carr then hit Gavin Messman with a TD pass to take a 28-21 lead and then recovered an onside kick to set up the clinching score by Laurio with 3:02 left in the game.

Saline outgained the River Rats 313-253, including 246 yards passing and three TD passes by Carr.

The Hornets improved to 2-0 overall on the season and will take on Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night.