Saline Fair Community Fair Ends With A Bang

The Saline Community Fair completed its triumphant return with a bash, Sunday. After having to skip a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a steady stream of people strolled through the gates to have fun.

“We’ve had a great week,” Saline Community Fair President Nancy Thelen said. When asked what the best part of the five-day fair had been, Thelen said she thought it was “seeing the people back, enjoying themselves and coming out to see everything.”

The packed rides, games, concerts and agricultural displays were humming along at or near capacity all morning.

“The Fair has always been a great community event. It was so disappointing when it was cancelled last year due to Covid, people really missed it,” City Councilor Janet Dillon, who spent part of the time working the entrance booth, said. “This year it seems people really wanted to show up and support this long standing event. The weather has been perfect, the animal and agricultural exhibits are fantastic, the rides and food really set the tone for a carnival and of course the demolition derby and tractor pull events are so much fun.”

Mara Weaver

The merchants in the main building also showed their wares to a steady stream of people. This included the husband and wife that owns the Ann Arbor-based Rhoads Creation Studio, which turns old Mason Jars into lamps and decorative items.

“We do a lot of mason jars for wedding center pieces, showers, soap pumps, piggy banks, clean-ex tissue holders,” Mara Weaver, from Rhoads Creation Studio, said. “We’ve always come here just for carnival, and we bring out son. We walk around and see all the shops and we thought it would be fun to sell our stuff here.”