Saline Golfers 13th at North Farmington Invitational

The Saline girls’ golf team came home with a 13th

place finish out of 25 schools at the North Farmington Invitational Friday.

The Hornets finished with a team score of 385 in the event won by Rochester Adams with 317.

Jordan Wickham fired an 18-hole score of 88 to lead the Hornets.

Hailey Malinczak followed with a 96, Laura Swanger 99, and Catherine Eliason 102.

The Hornets dropped a pair of SEC matches at a tri-meet at Ann Arbor Skyline earlier in the week.

Saline shot 196 with Dexter shooting 191 and Skyline 172.

Grace Celso fired a 44 to lead Saline.

Eliason shot 49 followed by Wickham with 51. Swanger finished with 52, Malinczak 58, and Munn 59.