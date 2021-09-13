Saline Gets Two More Police Officers

Saline got not one but two new police officers formally sworn in Monday evening.

“We want to congratulate our new officers and welcome them on board. We are delighted to have you with us,” Saline Mayor Brian Marl said.

Officer Jestin Wilder was applauded partially by his large contingent of supportive family members, including his infant son. Police Chief Jarrod Hart said Wilder studied psychology at the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor before choosing a career in law enforcement. After graduating from the Detroit Police Academy this year, Hart said that he decided to join the Saline Police Department. His girlfriend put his new badge on his uniform.

Kevin Gibson, left & Jestin Wilder, right.

“It feels great. I feel like this is a great community where I’ll be able to make a positive impact, which is why I became a police officer in the first place,” Wilder said.

Having already had three and a half years’ worth of experience as an officer in Royal Oak, officer Kevin Gibson got his badge put on his uniform for the first time by his soon-to-be father-in-law. He was a Marine before that and got his degree in criminal justice from Oakland University before joining the police academy, Hart said.

“I’m moving out here with my fiancé eventually. Her father is a retired Ypsi police officer. He said ‘This is a great opportunity in Saline. You’ll like it here.’ I did my research and due diligence on the department. I really liked it, so I thought I’d give it a go,” Gibson said. Gibson added he liked the small town feel of Saline and the community outreach efforts of the department. “I’m just really excited to be a part of that.”