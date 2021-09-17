9-17-2021 6:23pm
Saline Golfers Sweep SEC Quad at Jackson
The Saline girls’ golf team shot one of its best rounds of the season Wednesday as the Hornets swept a SEC quad at Jackson.
The Hornets fired a team score of 186 at Ella Sharp Park in Jackson. The Vikings were next with 195, Ypsilanti Lincoln shot 205, and Monroe 209.
Grace Celso led Saline with a round of 41 to earn medalist honors.
Laura Swanger and Jordan Wickham each shot scores of 48, followed by Hailey Malinczak with 49. Grace Munn added a round of 50 and Ashlee Gerber 55.