Saline Golfers Sweep SEC Quad at Jackson

The Saline girls’ golf team shot one of its best rounds of the season Wednesday as the Hornets swept a SEC quad at Jackson.

The Hornets fired a team score of 186 at Ella Sharp Park in Jackson. The Vikings were next with 195, Ypsilanti Lincoln shot 205, and Monroe 209.

Grace Celso led Saline with a round of 41 to earn medalist honors.

Laura Swanger and Jordan Wickham each shot scores of 48, followed by Hailey Malinczak with 49. Grace Munn added a round of 50 and Ashlee Gerber 55.