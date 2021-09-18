Saline Girls’ Claim Huron Invite Cross Country Title

The Saline girls’ cross country team came home with another title Saturday when the Hornets beat out South Lyon East by one points to claim the New Boston Huron Invitational Division 1 title.

The Hornets finished with 51 points to clip SLE with 52. Ann Arbor Huron was third with 90.

Aubrey Stager led Saline with a 6th place finish with a time of 19:23.9 follwed by Mia Rogan in 8th in 19:40,5 and Grace Roth 9th in 19:42.8.

Corynn Gady was 12th in 19:55.2 and Lucy Woehlke 16th in 20:32. Abby Roth was 17th in 20:33.5, Avery Bogdasarian 25th in 21, Sienna Snyder 26th in 21:21, Mackenzie Sellenraad 30th in 21:42.9, and Bailey Burt 32nd in 21:54.4.

The boys finished third with 108 points in the meet won by Ann Arbor Huron with 62.

Max Pfeiffer led the Hornets with a second-place finish in 16:32.7 and Andrew Stern was 8th in 16:51.4.

Samuel Jackson was 26th in 17:34.6 and Andrew McNally 39th in 18:04. Luke Swanger finished 41st in 18:08.4, Tyler Thiebault 51st in 18:31, and Jack Terris 61st

in 18:54.9.