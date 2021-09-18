Saline Hosts inagural Lederhosen & Linden Festival

Correction: A previous version of this article misstated where fundraiser dollars go. The majority of fundraiser dollars goes to Saline Main Street and only one stall raises money for the exchange program.

Saline debuted its first ever lederhosen and lindl competition September 18. Members of the public were encouraged to dress in traditional Bavarian clothing – lederhosen for men, or lindl; the dress equivalent – to compete.

Alina Corker & her daughters.

“I didn’t even know they had a contest. We just signed up on a whim and we won,” Alina Corker, who won best lindl, said after winning.

Brennen O’Dell said he just moved to Saline from Arizona. He won best lederhosen.

Brennen O'Dell

“I just moved here about two months ago,” O’Dell said. “It’s been going great. We love it here.”

German authenticity was in full display with the Koeller family. Cosima Koller is half German and half American, while her husband Juergen is fully German, having been raised in between Munich and Nuremberg. They dressed up with their children and won most authentic.

Cosima & Juergen Koeller, and their children.

“They do a good job here; it’s close. It’s more about the company, anyway, being with good people. You have your limitations here, but they do a good job,” Mr. Koller said.

The whole Oktoberfest acts as a fundraiser for Saline Main Street. One booth also acts as fundraiser a foreign exchange program between Saline and its sister city in Germany. The funds raised by the Oktoberfest proceedings fund both student and adult foreign exchange programs according to the Oktoberfest fundraisers.

“This event is always kind of an unknown because of the weather. The weather makes or breaks it,” City Councilor Jack Ceo said. “It’s really nice to see the number of people here.”

The weather was golden and beautiful all night.