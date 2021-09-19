Saline Volleyball Splits Four Matches

The Saline volleyball team went 2-0 at the Novi Invitational last week and saw its record improve to 11-3 overall on the season.

The Hornets beat Walled Lake Northern 25-21, 25-21 to start the day.

Anne Hesse led the way with six kills and five digs, while Catherine Flaharty added seven kills.

Laney Burns dished out 19 assists and had four digs. Olivia Behen added six digs and three aces, Mallory Bohl four kills, Cazzi Smith nine digs, and Megan O’Neil two aces.

Saline then took down Lake Orion 21-25, 25-20, 16-14 in an exciting three set thriller.

Hesse had another big game with 12 kills and five digs.

Bohl recorded 11 kills and one block and Smith 12 digs. Flaharty had five kills and one block, Behen eight digs, and Burns five digs and 29 assists.

Saline closed out the day by falling to a strong Northville squad 15-25, 14-25.

Burns led the team with 11 assists and five digs, while Behen and Smith had six digs each. Bohl added five kills and Elizabeth five digs.

Saline dropped a four-set match to Dexter Wednesday night 25-22, 21-25, 25-27, 17-25 to fall to 1-1 in the SEC Red.

Hesse had another big night at the net with 23 kills and nine digs to lead the Hornets.

Burns dished out 45 assists and nine digs, while Smith added 19 digs. Bohl was a force at the net with 10 kills, three blocks, and two aces. Flaharty chipped in with eight kills Behen eight digs, and Beth Ann Ford two blocks.