Saline's July 4 Fireworks To Happen October 9

Saline’s Fourth of July fireworks are still happening. It is just that this year they will be happening on October 9.

“It was a little bit of a disappointment that we weren’t able to do fireworks in July. We were being overly cautious with Covid concerns,” City Councilor Janet Dillon explained to the Sun Times News. “We wanted to make sure it still happened. I think it was something that people were really looking forward to. I’m glad that we’re glad to be making it happen in October.”

The city made the decision to postpone the fireworks late last winter, when the Covid-19 situation around the world was very different. The fireworks have to be planned long in advance and it was not clear to the organizers if it would be safe to hold the fireworks when they didn’t know if the situation would have been worse, better or the same by early July.

“To be on the safe side, we decided that it would probably be in the best interests of the community to just postpone them, then just plan an event that we had to cancel,” Dillon added.

The first fireworks will be fired skywards at “last light,” Saturday evening. According to a press release from the city, Manchester-based ACE Pyro LLC will shoot 1,380 fireworks starting at about 7:30 p.m. in a show underwritten by Grand Sakawa Homes LLC. The actual first launching of the fireworks may happen slightly after 7:30 p.m., depending on how long sunset takes.

No streets will be closed for the fireworks, which will be launched from Crabtree Field, behind the Liberty School. Should the weather not support a night of fireworks, it will be postponed until the next day.

“Activities will include nine squares in the air, cross-net, corn hole and Frisbee games. There will also be a number of food trucks in attendance to add to the activities, which will be parked along Thibault Lane,” the press release said.

Image Credit: Saline’s City Twitter Account.