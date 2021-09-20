Saline Adjusting Freshwater Flushing To Combat Discolored Water

City Manager Colleen O’Toole said during the September 20 meeting of the Saline City Council that 56 households participated in the city’s outreach to determine which houses are experiencing cloudy water.

“Most of them were ones where it was a one off instance or recurring a few times over the last few weeks. We did have a handful where there was more severe brown water. Director [of Public Works Larry] Sirls either went on site, or offered to go on site, to inspect in those cases,” O’Toole said. “We’re not monitoring individual residents Facebook pages. So, if you haven’t submitted a response to us directly, or completed a survey, it’s really hard for us to understand what the issue is.”

The city acknowledged the public’s alarm at Monday’s city council meeting.

“People were concerned. There were some residents and business owners who reported cloudy and rust colored water,” Mayor Brian Marl said. “That is simply not acceptable. As a base line, clear water is absolutely essential. As a result of these complaints, we’re going to be moving expeditiously to resolve this mishap.”

The often-alarming discharge predictably brought back memories of Flint in any community situated in Michigan. But according to city officials, the discoloration does not pose a public health issue, but a flushing one.

The city’s freshwater pipes naturally fill with schmutz from the environment over the course of the year on a predictable pattern. The city follows utility recommendations to flush it out of the system twice a year, but because of the age of the system it is becoming necessary to flush the system earlier than they did before. Mayor Brian Marl made it clear again on Monday evening that he wants the city’s public utility services to start flushing the system in early September, instead of late September or October, which had been the norm up until now.

“Social media can obviously take something and create arms and legs and run off into another direction. Obviously, in the backs of everybody’s mind is Flint. You can have that combination [with Flint and social media] and take it to a level in which it [the rhetoric] is not warranted,” City Councilor Janet Dillon said. Dillon added that the photos put on social media showing discolored water was alarming “without question to see dark brown water, to see black water filters. Can they be explained away? Absolutely. But at first blush, people are going to react. The crux of social media is creating reaction.”