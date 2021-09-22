Saline Volleyball Sweeps Pioneer

The Saline vollyball team bounced back from its first SEC Red loss of the season to cruise past Ann Arbor Pioneer 25-17, 25-19, 25-15 Tuesday night.

The Hornets had a relatively easy time with Pioneer in the straight set win.

In the opening set Pioneer cut the Hornets lead to 20-17, but Laney Burns served out the set with five straight points to give Saline a 1-0 lead.

The second set saw the Hornets leading 7-5 when Catherine Flaharty stepped to the line and served six straight points to give Saline a 13-5 lead. Pioneer rallied to cut the lead to 21-19, but Beth Ann Ford and Burns teamed up for a big block to make it 22-19 and Cazzi Smith closed out the set with three straight service points to give Saline a 2-0 lead.

Saline jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the third set and Pioneer would get no closer than six the whole way. Anna Hesse and Elizabeth Vance closed out the match with a block at the net.

Marie Laurio led the team with 12 kills, while Ford and Flaharty had six each.

Burns dished out 28 assists, added five aces, four digs, and two blocks. Ford added five blocks, while Flaharty had three. Smith led the team in digs with nine, Megan O'Neill had seven digs and two aces, Hesse added five kills, and Olivia Behen three aces.