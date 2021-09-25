The Circus Is Returning To Saline

The circus is coming to town for Saline! The Cirque Italia will be returning to Saline at the Washtenaw County Fair Grounds, September 30 through October 3. While a typical circus might be a series of acts that go one by one with animal performances, clowns and acrobatics, this circus involves a whole narrative story.

“A clown goes fishing and finds a bottle with a map in it to a hidden treasure. Then there are pirates who are trying to get the treasure map. So each of the acts, costumes, choreography of the show and sequence of events is very cohesive,” Cirque Entertainment’s Public Relations and Media Representative Sarah Kessler said. “It’s the kind of show that is very intense. It has a lot of audience participation. Every age range will enjoy it.”

Image Credit: Cirque Italia. Morgaine Rosenthal and D Fernandez performing their mermaid aerial straps by Eddie Yu Photography

The circus is a little different from its competitors. No animals perform in this circus. Instead, performers dazzle the audience with death defining stunts over a raised water tank, which is incorporated into the show. If a regular circus is like a roller coaster, this circus is like a water coaster.

“It creates a very unique atmosphere. It creates this beautiful atmosphere,” Show Manager Morgaine Rosenthal said. It acts as a setting where “contortionists, jugglers and death defining circus acts creates this magical experience.”

Image Credit: Cirque Italia. Morgaine Rosenthal & D Fernandez performing their aerial straps duo by Deeliteful Photography

Rosenthal said that one thing that made the show worth seeing was the intimacy of the performance. She said because of the way the seating is arranged, the furthest, cheapest seat that you could get is only thirty feet from the performance.

Adults can get in for $20, $30, $35 or $40, depending how expensive of a seat you choose to get. Youths get in for $10, $15, $20 or $35 each. Disabled adults can get in for $30 and children with disabilities can get in for $15.

The first performance will start at 7:30 p.m., Thursday and again on Friday. Saturdays shows will start at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The final two shows will be on Sunday, October 3, at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.