Saline Cross Country Teams Both Third at Jackson

The Saline boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both came home with third-place finishes at the Jackson Invitational Saturday.

The girls finished with 72 points in the meet won by SEC Red rival Ann Arbor Pioneer with 34. Traverse City Central was second with 70 points.

Five Hornets medaled with top 30 finishes.

Maddie Stern came home seventh with a time of 18:58.9 to lead Saline, while Madi Wood was 12th in 19:07.2. Laney Alig placed 15th in 19:12.9 and Mia Rogan 19th in 19:23.2, and Aubrey Stager 23rd in 19:38.2.

Three freshman had strong finishes for Saline with Corynn Grady placing 37th in 20:10.3, Sienna Snyder 40th in 20:19.2, and Abby Roth 46th in 20:29.7.

Lydia Alig finished 53rd in 20:36.9, Grace Roth 54th in 20:40.8, Claire Endres 61st in 20:50.2, Bailey Burt 62nd in 20:50.5, Lucy Woehlke 65th in 20:56.2, and Avery Bogdasarian 82nd in 21:16.8.

The boys finished with 127 points behind Traverse City Central and Ann Arbor Pioneer.

James Harrison came home 15th in 16:44.4, Max Pfeiffer 17th in 16:44.4, and Andrew Stern 28th in 16:52.8 all earned medals for the Hornets.

Truman Johnson was 37th in 17:09.7, Jason Whitton 45th in 17:16.6, Samuel Kulczak 55th in 17:23.3, and Samuel Jackson 60th in 17:28.8.

Photos by Mike Williamson