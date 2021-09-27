Washtenaw Heights Is Getting Streetlights

Pittsfield Township took an important step to try to reinforce the safety and peace of mind for citizens of its Washtenaw Heights neighborhood with the introduction of a new public streetlight district, late September. There was some disagreement among the residents of the neighborhood – which is sandwiched between Washtenaw Avenue and Packard Street – but ultimately the measure prevailed with a unanimous yes vote from the Board of Trustees.

“I’m actually quite in favor of for this move because ever since my husband and I have moved into this neighborhood we have seen an uprise in crime and the amount of emergency services that goes on in this neighborhood in the nighttime,” Washtenaw Heights resident Kathleen Reff told the Sun Times News, in an interview by phone the following day.

The first time homeowner said that she and her husband were considering moving away due to a perceived lack of safety and drainage issues in the neighborhood; which got worse during the pandemic.

“Due to the lack of streetlighting, it has made it very, very opportunistic for people with ill intentions to be able to perform [illegal] activities because they feel more comfortable with not being seen,” Reff added.

Public Safety Director Matthew Harshberger acknowledged that violence had increased in general nationwide due to the Coronavirus lockdowns – in the neighborhood, across the township and nationwide – but property crimes had gone down significantly since everyone had been stuck at home. Property crimes are going up in general now that the lockdowns and restrictions have largely ended.

“From a police officers perspective, lighting does help from our perspective for safety. [Both] officers patrolling on the street and residents walking around the neighborhood, it allows for [the ability] to better keep watch,” Harshberger said.

The concerns over opioid abuse expressed at the meeting reflect a trend across Washtenaw County, Harshberger said. Pittsfield Township cannot look at Washtenaw Heights specifically in its statistical analysis of crime. But Harshberger did say there was a 13 percent increase in non aggravated assaults over the last two years – 123 in 2019 versus 129 so far in 2021.

According to the August monthly activity report that Hashberger sent to Pittsfield Township Supervisor Mandy Grewal; there were 324 calls for fire service, 1,095 calls for police service and 67 arrests. That is a decrease from July, which according to the report saw 328 calls for fire service, 1,253 calls for police service and 94 arrests. Calls for fire service were up compared to earlier in the summer. According to Pittsfield Township, there were 293 calls for fire service in June, 1,074 calls for police service and 72 arrests. In May, the DPS reported 294 calls for fire service, 1,100 calls for the police and 74 arrests.

No one who spoke at the late September meeting or who has been interviewed by this newspaper claimed that all public safety concerns would be solved by the introduction of the streetlights. But this resolution is intended to be a step in the right direction.

While there were plenty of people who were in support of the streetlights, some people were against on the grounds of necessity, light pollution and the fear that the lights would be powered by non-renewable sources on the grid. Some residents claimed that they were not informed in the ten month process while this proposal has been under review, or not notified early enough.

“We do not do surveys,” one resident said during the September 22 public hearing. “I just think it has a deleterious effect on pitting neighbors against each other.”

Multiple residents denounced a fair amount of misinformation regarding the streetlights.

“Multiple mailings – as part of the public hearing requirement and an independent mailer by me – were undertaken to all property owners in the neighborhood included in the special assessment district,” Grewal said in an emailed statement.

Pittsfield Township looked into putting solar powered units in the neighborhood but could not get them because DTE Energy does not have a supplier for them. Grewal said that the power used by the lights will come from renewable resources. This will be done through the Mi Green Power program.

“The MIGreenPower program is a turnkey renewable energy program that provides businesses, governments, and other institutions with a simple and cost-effective option for adopting renewable energy,” Grewal wrote in a memo

on the project. “This "flat rate" MIGreenPower enrollment will allow Pittsfield to set a monthly dollar amount corresponding to the cost of renewable energy desired for the energy the streetlighting is estimated to use. This program is expected to be rolled out in the beginning of 2022 and a Resolution will be brought before the Board of Trustees for consideration as soon as pricing and full program details are available.”

Image Credit: Pittsfield Charter Township.