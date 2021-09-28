Saline Golfers Third in Final SEC Red Standings

The Saline girls’ golf team came home with a third-place finish at the SEC Red Finals at Giant Oak Golf Club in Bedford Monday.

The Hornets finished with a score of 391. State-ranked teams from Ann Arbore Pioneer (322) and Ann Arbor Skyline (327) easily claimed the top two spots in the conference.

Golfers from Pioneer and Skyline took the top eight places in the individual finals.

Grace Celso led the Hornets with a 9th place finish with an 18-hole score of 90.

Laura Swanger came home with a round of 98 and Hailey Malinczak one stroke back with a score of 99.

Catherine Eliason shot a round of 104, Grace Munn 106, and Jordan Wickham 119.

Saline will host the Division 1 Finals at Washtenaw Golf Club Wednesday, October 6.