Saline Trans Policy Moves Forward On First Reading

Five parents spoke out against the proposed Saline Area School trans policy Tuesday evening. Four trans or gender nonconforming students were joined by 24 parents in favor of the policy.

Tay Shull, a nonbinary former student who graduated in 2017, said that their Saline experience would have been much better with a policy like this in place, which they backed completely. While they didn’t get bullied for being trans specifically, Shull said they did feel “very out of place” in a district like Saline, which didn’t have a trans policy.

Tay Shull

“I would hold up going to the restroom, because I didn’t feel comfortable, and I didn’t know why. Any time there was any sort of changing situation, I always went to stalls in the bathroom just to put more separation between me and my peers because it didn’t feel right,” Shull said. Shull still has a friend who goes to Saline schools and found out through their parents about the policy. “I have read the policy thoroughly and I approve of it, 100 percent..”

While most parents at the September 29 meeting were in favor of the policy change and the process, the ones that did not often complained that the process was not more interactive between parents and the Board of Trustees.

“I have sat here in this room for three years, and I cannot feel a bigger slap in the face than this discussion. They just spent the whole time complementing each other,” Raelyn Davis told the Board of Education. She told this newspaper afterwards “I am not against the policy. I think we need a transgender policy. I think that this policy still needs work and needs fine tuning, because if there’s no objections at the second reading, they can vote that night.”

Trustee Susan Estep – who has helped lead the Policy Committee’s crafting of the policy and ran for office on a platform to put protections and inclusion for LGBTQ students into solid policy – said that their months long practice follows the rules exactly.

“We have been doing this at the policy committee meeting, which has been open to everyone, and have been giving updates at every board meeting about what is going on in policy. We’ve had parents who have come to those policy meetings and have spoken in favor, have brought up concerns – things that the committee was able to take and discuss, reflect on and take into consideration,” Estep said. “I think that we’ve done our due diligence.”

Susan Estep

The policy change is partially in light of several high profile court cases like the Supreme Court’s 2019 ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County; which established in an opinion written by Trump-appointed Justice Niel Gorsuch that “an employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender or gay defies the law.” This case involving the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was about workplace discrimination regarding LGBTQ employees, but it has had consequences elsewhere, especially in combination in other parts of case law.

The specific trans policy proposal was not released until now. In short, the proposed policy creates specific language establishing a ban on transphobic bullying, harassment and discrimination; allows trans students to utilize gender-specific facilities like locker rooms and bathrooms consistent with the student’s gender identity and participate in sports specific to the gender they identify as.

It is proposed that students will have the option, but not the requirement, to inform staff of name changes and what pronouns they feel best describe them, as well as the gender pronouns they prefer. Changes of names and pronouns would be permitted, where possible under local, state and federal law.

Some parents are very accepting of their trans children, and some are not. Some parents will be unwelcoming of the change, and some may be downright hostile. With this in mind, the proposed Saline policy plans on making the district a safe space for trans students who cannot safely come out at home and will not reveal this information without the students ok, for their safety, "unless legally required to do so.”

Some parents objected to the policy for embracing and normalizing trans students, especially at the age they are at. One parent even compared being trans to being anorexic, essentially asserting that being trans was similar as it was a simple matter of perception. Another parent compared being trans to body dysmorphia. This line of thinking was rejected by Dr. Lauren Gold, a Saline parent and pediatrician, who favors the policy.

“I believe the policy is best practices. It is supported by medical evidence that policies that affirm gender and provide for safety in school help in the mental health of transgender kids. I also support it because I think having a diverse student population, with support for kids in a variety of gender expressions, is important for all students,” Dr. Lauren Gold said.

The Board of Education meeting room at the Liberty School is a large, library-like space, where meetings typically take place. The middle of the room was full of students, and parents who mostly spoke in favor of the trans policy. And because there was such a large audience, a partition was raised up to allow more seating in a room that was semi-divided from the main meeting room. The parents who applauded – and applause was frequent – for the pro-trans policy were mostly in the main room. The rare parents who spoke against the trans policy got applause mostly from the back.

“Parents spoke in front of kids, and they said ‘disordered,’ ‘mentally ill’, ‘pedophiles’, ‘out of whack’ and ‘defective.’ That is how they described children in the room. That’s how they described my child. That’s how they described my partner, then they said they were ‘empathetic.’,” Tiffany Alexander, the parent of a trans student, said once the meeting was over. “No: you’re not empathetic.”

Safety came up on both sides of the argument. Parents against the policy also often objected to students using the bathrooms consistent with their gender identity and brought up the possibility of assault.

“I’m concerned that there isn’t adequate protections to prevent predators. And I’m not conflicting trans people with predators,” a parent who would only give the name Matt said. But he said that he wanted to see more protective policy. “That’s any parents concern.”

Several parents spoke against the trans policy on religious grounds, asserting that their religious rights were being violated by the existence of a policy to protect trans students. But not everyone of faith took that stance.

The Rev. Keith Koebel

“I’m in support of the transgender and nonconforming student policy. … I’m urging you to pass it because of my Christian faith,” the Rev. Keith Koebel, a pastor at the St. Paul United Church of Christ said. “There’s nothing in the Hebrew scriptures and nothing in the Christian scriptures that would in any way, shape or form, keep transgender or nonconforming people from full participation, full acceptance and full protection, in any community.”

Another thing the district is pledging to do is multiply the number of gender neutral bathrooms across Saline’s schools for students who aren’t comfortable with using any gender-specific bathrooms. Several students who spoke during public comment talked about having to be late for class regularly because the bathrooms they are comfortable with, or safely use, are so far away from their classes. That includes kids like Saline parent Amal Elwar’s child, who is nonbinary.

“They are really in need of this policy. They are the ones who were late to class today because the high school bathrooms are on the first floor and their class is on the third floor,” Elawar told the Sun Times News. When asked what this policy would mean for their mental health, if passed, Elawar said “They would be comfortable, protected.”