Pittsfield Preserve To Get No Thru Truck Signs

The Pittsfield Preserve is finally getting its seven No Thru Truck signs. Former Board of Trustee member Christina Lirones has been petitioning for the inclusion of these signs in her neighborhood at every single meeting of the Board for months and months.

According to both Pittsfield Township and the Washtenaw County Road Commission, the delay was caused by the process. Supervisor Mandy Grewal appointed Trustee Andrea Urdu-Thompson to approach the Road Commission for the signs.

While it is within the Township’s jurisdiction to decide where road signs are needed, the Washtenaw County Road Commission is in charge of where the signs will actually be located. This is for safety and right of way reasons.

“The requirement to post No Thru Truck signs was part of the ordinance adopted in 2013. As you know, a truck route ordinance cannot be enforced by the police if the signs are not posted, so the adoption of this protection was useless in my neighborhood, because the Township refused to post the signs,” Lirones said. “This should have been done years ago and should not have required me speaking at every meeting, as it is a requirement of the Township's own ordinance, not something that needs to be requested.”

The signs will be located Campbell and Textile, at the end of the pavement on Stone School Road, at the end of the pavement on Morgan and at the corner of Payuer and State.

“Now that Pittsfield has approved the quote, we have ordered the necessary materials. We expect to have the materials within the next month or so, but just like many other items, that timeline may be delayed due to supply chain issues. Once the materials have arrived, we will get the signs posted as quickly as possible,” WCRC Spokesperson Emily Kilzer said.

Lirones has long expressed frustration over the length of time it has taken to get this process done. Grewal said that the bureaucratic process and delays in communication is what led to the project being delayed for so long.

The other factor is the cost of labor and material, which had to go through WCRC processes. Pittsfield Township will be paying the WCRC $2,716.36 for the signs, according to the most recent Board of Trustee packet.

Grewal said in an emailed statement to the Sun Times News that she was “Glad, as always, to work with the Board and residents to continually improve the quality of life for all in our community.”