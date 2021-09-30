The Cirque Italia, Reviewed

The Cirque Italia Silver manages to pack a lot of variety in a somewhat small tent. The circular stage at the center opened and closed a ring of water around the main stage, where the acts were varied and spectacularly entertaining.

Don’t go into this circus expecting animal acts because there aren’t any. What you get instead is a well-choreographed story about a man who finds a treasure map and has to dodge pirates and a mermaid as he goes looking for it.

The light show was very well done, and the audience participation was very well received by the audience, Thursday evening. Circus goers who want to be taken on stage for one point of the circus should sit in the front of the second most expensive rows.

The show consists of a series of acrobatic and balancing showcases, highlighted by a series of fountains from the water surrounding them. It was almost like watching them perform inside a series of moving watery cages, not unlike a bird cage. But the impressive feats of balance and elegant movements made it clear that no cage would be able to hold them.

Go to see the Cirque Italia Silver if you’re looking for good, family friendly entertainment and you like to be impressed by masterful acrobatics. But be careful about going if you are sensitive to rapid light flashes that may cause seizures from strobe lighting, because the show is full of it.

Adult tickets for this show go from $20 to $30, $35 or $40, depending how expensive of a seat you choose to get. Youths get in for $10, $15, $20 or $35 each. Disabled adults can get in for $30 and children with disabilities can get in for $15.

Like its opening Thursday performance, Friday’s show will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s shows will start at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The final two shows will be on Sunday, October 3, at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.