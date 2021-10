Saline High School celebrated its 2021 Homecoming with the naming of its Homecoming Court.

Senior - Avery St. Lawrence

Senior- Greta McIntyre

Senior- Quinn Allman

Senior- Olivia Diuble

Senior- Dohnovan Chambell

Senior- Daniel Popa

Senior- Hayden Schad

Senior - Adam Singh

Junior- Emma McDonald

Junior- Ian McNaughton

Sophomore Laney Miller

Sophomore CJ Carr

Freshman- Madi Brennan

Freshman - Zach Fritz