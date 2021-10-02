Saline Blanks Pioneer on Homecoming

A large Saline Homecoming crowd saw the Hornets dominate from the start Saline cruised to a 41-0 shutout of Ann Arbor Pioneer Friday night.

The Hornets were on fire from the start when CJ Carr hit Tate Bezeau with the first of his three touchdown passes to give the Hornets a 7-0 lead.

Zach Antal scores on a screen pass from CJ Carr. Photo by Mike Williamson

Saline then forced a punt and it didn't take long to find the endzone again when Zach Antal took a screen pass and busted across through a pair of Pioneer defenders to give the Hornets a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

Early in the second Garrett Baldwin laid out and caught a 45-yards TD pass from Carr to give Saline a 21-0 lead and the rout was on.

Antal would score from two-yards out to push the lead to 28-0 before halftime.

After a tipped pass was caught by Roman Laurion, Antal would bust across for another socre to make it 34-0.

Saline would wrap up the scoring late in the third when Carr connected with Caid Fox in the corner of the edzone to make it 41-0 and sent the game into a running clock and the Hornets defense held on to the shutout in the fourth.

Photos by Mike Williamson