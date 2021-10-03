Saline Cross Country Teams Peaking at Right Time

The Saline cross country teams appear to be peaking with the post season right around the corners after the boys team won two titles last week and the girls earned a pair of second place finishes.

The teams opened the week at the second SEC Red jamboree of the season at Monroe and the boys came home in first and the girls second.

The boys finished with 46 points to clip Ann Arbor Pioneer with 49.

Max Pfeiffer paced the Hornets with a 4th place finish in 16:40.6, while Jason Whitton was 7th in 17:00.2.

James Harrison came home 9th in 17:01, Andrew Stern 12th in 17:11.7, Truman Johnson 14th in 17:15, Samuel Kulczak 17th in 17:22, Samuel Jackson 22nd in 17:38.1, Shane Pitcher 38th in 18:31, and Stewart Berryhill 42nd

in 18:38.7.

The girls finished with 43 points in the race easily won by Pioneer with 19.

Madi Stern came home 5th in 19:07.6 and Maddie Wood was right behind in 6th with a time of 19:22.9.

Mia Rogan was 8th in 19:33.1 and Laney Alig 11th

in 19:46.8. Mackenzie Sellenraad 13th in 19:56.7, Lydia Alig 14th

in 20:05.9, Sienna Snyder 20:13, Aubrey Stager 20th in 20:39.4, Curynn Gady 21st in 20:39.8, and Abby Roth 32nd in 21:48.6.

The boys claimed their third straight race win by bringing home the Marauder Invitational title Saturday.

The Hornets finished with 44 points to beat out Canton with 72.

Harrison came home 4th with a time of 17:06.2 and Whitton 6th in 17:14.1 to lead the Hornets.

Kulczak was 8th in 17:19.3, Jackson 9th

in 17:22.2, Mason Kipley 18th in 18:00.5, Hayden Clark 24th

in 18:19.4, and Luke Swanger 28th in 18:32.8.

The girls finished second at the Coaching Legend Classic in Brighton Saturday.

The Hornets finished with 93 points in the race won by Brighton with 58.

Lydia Alig paced the Hornets with an 11th place finish in 19:47.09.

Stager was 16th in 19:55.36 and Snyder 21st

in 20:05.59. Gady came home 25th in 20:11.82, Claire Endres 30th

in 20:22.9, Madison Rogan 64th in 21:28.46, Bailey Burt 72nd

in 22:00.63, Nancy Gage 92nd in 22:33.68, and Jennifer Gage 136th

in 28:03.01.