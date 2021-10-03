Q & A With Kevin Camero-Sulak On His Reelection Bid

Kevin Camero-Sulak will be asking Saline to reelect him to a second term this November. The Sun Times News has asked a few questions of the 22 year resident to find out why he wants to stay on the Saline City Council. The following conversation was conducted over the phone and has been edited for length and clarity.

– Why do you want to run for reelection?

Kevin Camero-Sulak

– I feel that there is more that I can contribute. The city has made measurable progress in the last years, not that I say that it is all attributed to me, but I feel that I have been a positive part of that. Especially with the hiring of our city manager, getting a better understanding of the problems with the water treatment and being able to dissect were we at, where the problems are and how to fix it.

TSTN – What business do you have left undone?

Camero-Sulak – The wastewater treatment plant was, is and will be a major priority. There are so may pieces to it and now there’s a better understanding of how one issue leads to another. We are trying to make up time. It’s like we have a 15 year old car that has been given a limited amount of maintenance. You find yourself having to do a lot of maintenance. It still runs, but barely. You need a little more time to fix it and improve it with many new state of the art components, process and procedures.

I feel it really came on when it was unknown the extent to which the wastewater plant had issues. Then it really came to a head in seeing that there is a lot more to this than I knew, then most people do.

Better transparency. We talk about transparency, but [I want us to] truly collaborate between the city [council] and city staff, so we’re all on the same page. [As well as] getting more citizen input in how our decisions are made and that it is fair, and we are accountable.

Residential and commercial growth is very important to me. We shouldn’t have incomplete developments. Many people, including me, are very upset that we have an incomplete hotel. There are some process that have been put in place to prevent this from happening again, but personally, I think we have to look at growth in a controlled manner. There has to be more scrutiny in finances, developers; to make sure that they are vetted and consistent with best practices.

[I’m also in favor of] improving the city’s website, so we can improve communication with people and get news to people like when there is going to be road construction. People need to know so they can take a different route. Simple things like that.

TSTN – How has your experience in office changed your ideology or political approach?

Camero-Sulak – Honestly, I don’t look at my approach or myself as a politician.

My responsibilities as a city council member is to be informed, do more research, try to get as much information that is available as possible and talk to people more. Not just emails or texting, but actually talking with city staff, reaching out or responding to concerned citizens. I think I have had a good way to look at it, but part of it is that there is data and making data driven decisions. But also, you have to listen to people and listen to your gut. If something feels just not right.

The thing I’ve learned is everything needs to be in writing. That has been a big improvement for the city. Getting it specified in writing – whether it is a contractor a developer, whomever – it’s solid and accountable. Accountability is important.

TSTN – What has been your biggest accomplishment?

Camero-Sulak – I would say it was being on the hiring committee for the City Manager. That was a very important, enlightening process. That also brought in a lot of transparency that we needed and I was pushing for.

I would also say the DEI Task Force was especially important. That was something that the city needed. The school system had some very big problems with racism and discrimination that made local, national and international headlines. But it is clear that our community needs to be more diverse and inclusive. Other communities that have been doing. It’s been a focus for corporate America.

So we made sure that the Task Force, now committee, was made up of truly diverse people, form different backgrounds, from marginalized people. They live it; so it would go in the right direction and really look at what the city is lacking. There are so many different people. Many more that are unhappy, but not necessarily saying anything, because of the potential repercussions. People are worried that they’ll suffer because they spoke up. Now it is more and more accepting. We want to hear how people feel and address it.

We’ve brought out implicit bias training, the community cookbook and working to help people feel more accepted with events like the pride flag raising at City Hall. That’s a big signal to people who are in our town and might be thinking about leaving for various reasons. There’s going to be discrimination and bias. We have to education people, be aware of implicit bias and be respectful for people, especially being in a more divisive national social climate.

TSTN – Have you made any mistakes in office? If you have, what do you plan to do to fix them?

Camero-Sulak – I can’t say that I’ve made any notable mistakes. Not to say that there aren’t areas that I want to improve on and look at doing the job better.

TSTN – What makes all of this worth it for you?

Camero-Sulak – Seeing the improvement. Seeing problems and issues get fixed, or at least going in the right direction.

The wastewater treatment plant is a good example. There are still some issues and odors that aren’t working as well as they should, [but] there are a long list of problems that have been fixed. That’s not to say that odors aren’t the direct reflection of a problem. That was unacceptable.

The work that the DEI Committee has started has laid some foundation for where we need to go. People are wanting to be a part of being open and inclusive; not judging a book by its cover. A lot of people have reached out and are very thankful that we have this committee.

I’ve noticed a difference in the mood of city staff. They’re happier. We’ve had compensation studies. We’ve been fair with compensation and raises. In general, the amount of improvement has been remarkable over a short amount of time. Other people might not see it that way, but from my viewpoint on council … it is far more than I expected.

I like the old saying “You know what you know and you don’t know what you don’t know.” Because there was a whole lot that I didn’t know going on behind the scenes before I got to council. All that it takes to try to fix things, things that you didn’t know would come up, like Covid. That was unexpected. Our reaction to it, and the safety of city staff and the community was important.

