Pittsfield Solar Patnership With Ann Arbor To Proceed With 20 Megawatts Instead Of 24 Megawatts

The solar farm between Pittsfield Township and Ann Arbor is moving forward, albeit at a slightly smaller size. According to a press release from DTE Energy, the solar farm will now be 20 megawatts, four shorter than was originally announced.

“We initially thought the project would be 24 megawatts but there has been a change in the siting plan and the project is currently slated to be 20 megawatts,” DTE Energy Spokeswoman Cindy Hecht told the Sun Times News in an emailed statement.

A Pittsfield Township employee said that the final size of the utility-scale solar facility is not quite known yet because the final plans have not yet been submitted.

"Renewable energy is an integral component of Pittsfield Township’s Sustainability Blueprint, which envisions significantly reducing our community’s carbon footprint by 2025,” Pittsfield Township Supervisor Mandy Grewal said in the press release. “That, combined with the fact that Pittsfield has been trying to install a solar array in our community for over a decade, makes the fruition of this project superbly exciting and gratifying. We look forward to continue working with our regional stakeholders and residents to promote environmental sustainability in our region.”

Both municipalities and the local power utility company share a goal of decarbonizing their electric grids. Ann Arbor and Pittsfield Township teamed up for this project to produce as much renewable energy as is utilized by the municipal buildings operated by both the city and the township; thereby reducing Washtenaw County’s overall carbon footprint. While it won’t be that every single watt used by taxpayer-owned buildings will get their power from the new solar farm, the equivalent amount of power that they demand every day will be from the new solar plant, instead of being powered by coal, nuclear or natural gas power.

“The 20-megawatt solar park will provide Ann Arborites of all incomes the ability to subscribe to a local, clean energy initiative,” Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor said in the same press release. “It is an important and exciting step on our path to equity-focused, community-wide carbon neutrality. City staff have worked on this project for over two years and though there’s more to do, I am grateful for their individual and collective expertise, dedication and effort.”

Natural gas provides 33 percent of Michigan’s power, coal provides 27 percent and 29 percent comes from nuclear, according to the Energy Information Agency. Wind produces about six percent, according to the EIA, but the solar industry is an integral part of Michigan’s plans to phase out fossil fuels.

Other plans to construct utility-scale solar projects in Michigan include the White Tail Power and Railsplitter Power projects in York Township and Augusta Township, as well as Assembly Power in Shiawassee County. However, this project differs because these other projects are located on farmland that the utility company plans to lease from the owners on decades-long projects. The City of Ann Arbor owns the land that is planned to be utilized for this new solar farm, according to DTE Energy.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the fifth fastest growing occupation in the United States is solar photovoltaic installer; which installs solar panels. The federal labor statistics authority estimates that the number of jobs will grow by 52 percent this decade, with an average yearly pay of $46,470 last year.

Construction on the project has yet to begin, but DTE Energy estimates that it could go online sometime in 2023.

“We want to thank the City of Ann Arbor, Pittsfield Township and the Michigan Public Service Commission for their partnership in moving this project forward,” DTE Energy President Trevor Lauer said in the press release. “We have been working closely with leaders of both communities to help them achieve their clean energy goals and help Michigan become a carbon neutral energy state.”