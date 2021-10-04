Saline Makes DEI A Permanent Committee

Saline’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force is now a committee. The 2020 Census showed that America is more racially, ethnically, and religiously diverse than ever. The DEI is part of Saline’s effort to embrace that.

“I think the power in that is that it is not going to be there for a limited amount of time like a task force. It’s going to be part and parcel of the City of Saline for quite a long time,” City Councilor Kevin Camero-Sulak, who represents the Council on the Committee, said.

The DEI works to ensure that Saline residents from every race, ethnicity, religion, sexuality, gender identity and ability level are truly included in the life of the town. The enriching of public life is done by ensuring constant communication, providing a platform for marginalized communities to be heard on the same level as communities with majority power and emphasizing the inclusive nature of the DEI’s mission.

“To those of you who hurt, know that the City of Saline remains committed to the DEI committee and the work that they are doing,” DEI Committee Chair Kerstin Woodside said in a press release from the City. “We hear you, see you and believe you and will make the changes needed [for] this to be a safe community for all.”

The DEI Committee says they will continue to take in information and feedback on local issues from as many people as possible to establish a cohesive community and help the business community thrive. And they will continue to provide awareness courses like their inherit bias trainings. These are free trainings that provide people of all walks of life with the tools to realize unconscious and unintentional discrimination, microaggressions or bias and how to unlearn such internalized prejudices in a judgement-free way.

“In order to ensure that the principals of equity and inclusivity remain at the collective forefront [of] our decision making, we as community leaders need to establish measures that hold us accountable to that goal,” Saline City Manager Colleen O’Toole said in the same press release. “Transitioning the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force into a formal committee is an important step in that process. I am eager to continue working with this passionate group of volunteers to deliver on our vision of a more welcoming Saline.”

The 11 member committee meets every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at 5:30 p.m., at City Hall. In addition to Camero-Sulak, the committee is made up of city staff and members of the committee, at the suggestion of the mayor. Current board members come from every race and gender, and run the gambit from high school students to adults with longstanding careers.