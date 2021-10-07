Saline Golfs Tenth at D1 Regional

The Saline girls' golf team saw its season come to a close Wednesday when the Hornets finished 10th out of 11 teams at the D1 Regional at Washtenaw Golf Club.

The Hornets were without their top golfer Grace Celso and struggled at the Regional with some of the top teams in the state competing.

Saline finished with a team score of 443. Salem won the title with a score of 335 and Northville was second with 340.

Jordan Wickham led the Hornets with a round of 99.

Grace Munn shot a score of 108, Catherine Eliason 116, and Hailey Malinczak 120.