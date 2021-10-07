Foundation For Saline Area Schools To Host Ignite Luncheon

The Foundation For Saline Area Schools is offering a free lunch to anyone who attends its annual Ignite Luncheon, this Thursday. This is a major part of their fundraising efforts, which will kick off at 12 noon in the gymnasium of Liberty School.

“We’ve been doing these for as long as I can remember,” FSAS Executive Director Annaherst Kreitz said. The foundation is reviving the tradition after they had to skip last year’s because of Covid-19. “We are excited to be back together. We are excited to be back together. We’re calling it the Fall Luncheon this year, but the theme is ‘Fuel the Future’ with the foundation… We’re [trying to] reengage and let people know how we’ve been funding the school through Covid with grants and what the future looks like.”

Kreitz said that the FSAS has already committed about $125,000 in grants in the 2021-2022 school year. The foundation funds everything from scholarships to investments in school buildings.

Funds come from a series of underwriters from around the community. Underwriters include businesses from Mac’s Accadian Seafood Shack to Stieper & Brust orthodontics and Emagine Theater.

October 14’s hour long lunch will include speeches from multiple student representatives. Saline’s new superintendent, Steve Laatsch, will be delivering the keynote address.

“We are looking forward to building on the success of the Foundation's support as we work through ‘Pandemic’ schooling,” Laatsch said in an email to the Sun Times News. “Last year, FSAS was key in helping us with a number of important initiatives such as Saline Live which helped us get internet access to families [and] students, in need, both financially or in rural areas where access was nonexistent or unreliable. We are looking ahead to continue working with FSAS to help better support the needs of our students in a time of constant transition.”

Attendees will be arranged in small tables around the gym, facing the podium. Music will be provided by a string ensemble from the Saline High School.

Coffee and sandwiches will be provided by Brewed Awakenings, a café located nearby at Michigan Avenue and Moon Road. Four different sandwiches will be available to adhere to attendees’ dietary needs. Cookies made from scratch and chips will also be provided.

“I love the foundation. I’ve been supporting them since the first year that they opened. We moved here over 20 years ago for the schools. Both of my sons have gone through them. I can’t do enough for the schools because of all of the work they have done for us and our family. Anything that I can do, I love doing,” Brewed Awakenings owner Kim Caster said.

While the luncheon starts at 12 noon, attendees are asked to sign in at 11:45 a.m. An RSVP will be required by Tuesday at the latest. You can RSVP at supportfsas.org.

Image Credit: The Foundation For Saline Area Schools.