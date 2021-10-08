Saline Tennis Advances to D1 State Finals

The Saline tennis team competed in what may the toughest D1 Regional in the state and came away with a fourth place finish and qualified for the state finals for the first time since 2007.

The Hornets finished with nine points which guaranteed a spot in the state finals at Kalamazoo October 14-15.

Mikaal Hamid led the way for the Hornets by claiming the four-singles championship. He defeated opponents from Woodhaven and Skylien to reach the finals where he beat the number one seed from Pioneer.

The Hornets reached the semifinals of every other flight to earn the nine points.

Reaching the semifinals in singles were Amod Talekar (1), Ryan Recchia (2), and Brenden Morrison (3).

Doubles teams that reached the semifinals were Nick Birkle/Paul Goldhardt (1), Roan Loachies/Joeb Wuerthele (2), Gabe Cueto/Jason Hu (3), and Mason Miller/Caleb Helmer (4).