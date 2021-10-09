Saline Clinches Share of SEC Red Title

The Saline football team clinched at least a share of the SEC Red title by beating Bedford 35-21 Friday night.

The Hornets remained undefeated in the Red at 6-0 and can clinch the outright title with a win at home against Dexter (4-2 in the Red).

Saline and Bedford were scoreless in the first when lightning was spotted forcing a delay of nearly an hour before the teams retook the field.

Late in the first Zach Antal put the Hornets on top with a six-yard TD run for a 7-0 lead after Riley Behrens extra point kick.

After a Mules punt, CJ Carr hit Tate Bezeau with a six-yard scoring pass to push the Hornets lead to 14-0.

Bedford bounced back for a pair of touchdowns to tie the game, but Saline answered with a 77-yard TD pass from Carr to Caden Winston to make it 21-14 at halftime.

Carr ran one in from three yards out to give the Hornets a 28-14 lead midway through the third.

Bedford drove the Hornets 17 on the next drive, but the Hornets stopped the Mules on fourth down to fore a turnover on downs.

Saline wasted no time when Carr hit Roman Laurio with a 69-yard TD pass to make it 35-14 and the Hornets defense did the rest with the Mules scoring late to make the final 35-21.

Carr finished 15 of 27 passing for 151 yards and four TD’s.