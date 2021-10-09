Saline Girls’ Cross Country Second, Boys’ 12th at Portage

The Saline cross country teams took part in over of the biggest Invitationals outside of the state finals Saturday as the Hornets competed at Portage.

The Saline girls came home with a second place finish out 38 teams. The Hornets finished with 133 points in the race that was won by SEC Red rival Ann Arbor Pioneer with 62.

The top six Hornets all medaled with top 50 finishes led by Madison Stern with a 12th place finish in 18:31.5.

Madi Woods placed 23rd in 19:06.3 and Lydia Alig 30th

in 19:22. Laney Alig came home 33rd in 19:27.7, Mia Rogan 40th

in 19:37.4, and Sienna Snyder 44th in 19:44.6 to earn medals for the Hornets. Aubrey Stager just missed medaling with a 59th place finish in 20:01.4 to round out the top seven for Saline.

The boys’ team finished 12th out of 38 teams. The Hornets finished with 365 points in the race won by Hilliard Davidson from Ohio with 101 points.

Max Pfeiffer and James Harrison medaled for the Hornets with top 50 places. Pfeiffer finished 45th in 16:37.6 and Harrison 50th

in 16:39.8 to lead the Hornets.

Andrew Stern finished 82nd in 16:59.5 followed by Truman Johnson 95th in 17:11.4. Samuel Kulczak was 98th

in 17:12.8, Samuel Jackson 102nd in 17:14.8, and Jason Whitton 106th

in 17:16.9.