Saline Volleyball Picks Up Pair of SEC Red Wins

The Saline volleyball improved to 4-1 in the SEC Red after a pair of conference wins.

The Hornets took down rival Bedford 25-14, 25-11, 25-10.

Laney Burns had a big night with 28 assists, three digs, three kills, two blocks, and two aces to lead Saline.

Mallory Bohl was a force at the net with nine kills and five blocks, while Anna Hesse recorded eight kills, five digs, and four aces.

Catherine Flaharty chipped in with seven kills and three blocks, Beth Ann Ford four kills and three blocks, Cazzi Smith nine digs and two assists, and Megan O’neill five digs and four aces.

The Hornets then took down Lincoln in straight sets 25-9, 25-16, 25-12.

Burns had another big night with 27 assists, eight digs, four aces, and three kills to lead Saline.

Flaharty had 11 kills and two digs and Bohl nine kills and three digs.

Hesse finished with five kills, Smith seven digs, and O’neill five digs.

The Hornets take SEC Red leading Ann Arbor Skyline Tuesday, October 19 in a huge conference matchup.