Foundation For Saline Area Schools Hosts Ignite Luncheon

One more ritual of life in Saline went back to normal after 2020 when the Foundation for Saline Area Schools held its annual Fuel the Future Luncheon, Thursday. Students from the Saline High School played strings instruments as well over a hundred community members took complementary lunches from Brewed Awakenings to tables arranged around the Liberty School gymnasium.

"I think about time … We took an all-volunteer organization and transitioned it into an executive director role," FSAS President Emiratus Katie Murphy said in a speech to the 130 or so attendees. “We’ve also adjusted our funding models. When we came in, we were doing teaching grants, but we were also doing strategic grants. [Then] the school district came to us and said, ‘we need some more flexibility’.”

“[When] a teacher has a great idea, we want to be able to fund it,” Murphy also said, with the example of a recent grant request to invest in biology resources from a teacher. “The teacher came to us and said ‘I want to do this in trimester one. Can you make this happen?’ And just on Tuesday, we said ‘We can make that happen for you’ because the stories she told by the engagements she can make in her classroom by making that happen is just amazing.”

The Foundation brought people from all walks of life to the forefront, which was funded by corporate donors from around the wider Saline area. The Foundation has been around for 35 years to help the district fund as many projects and scholarships as possible to help students learn as best as possible. FSAS members and teachers updated attending parents and community members to constant drumbeats of applause, including from parent and FSAS volunteer Ryan McGovern.

“I am a former teacher in a different district. I have lived in Saline for 20 years. I previously taught in Tecumseh. And when I switched careers and became a financial advisor in Saline, it gave me the opportunity to be much more involved,” McGovern said. “Coming from a teaching background, I obviously have a lot of passion for educators, for students. … Being able to volunteer my time and give back to the district that we live in, and that my daughters have been going through, it’s a no brainer for me. It is an easy transition from being an educator to being in the school district in which we live.”

Superintendent Steve Laatsch has been in the district since 1997, but his keynote speech was the first as Superintendent. Although the luncheon was free, the Foundation did welcome donations. Kreitz introduced a new, highest level donation that the public can possibly donate – a $1,000 level Superintendent Circle Of Giving award.

Corporate sponsors like Walcott Dental, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, and Clark Construction Company contribute to the funding that has allowed the FSAS to contribute about $1.5 million since they were founded in 1987, according to Kreitz. Individuals wishing to contribute can donate as well.

This highest level donation level will provide doner with official recognition in FSAS recognition and FSAS merchandise. The first 60 doner to pledge this much over the course of the school year will be invited to a free dinner at Mac’s Accadian Seafood Shack at a date to be determined next spring.

“I’ve been with the Foundation since 2013. Both of my boys graduated from Saline,” Parent Lynn Thomas-Perry said. “I like the academics. I like the MEEP scores; that’s why I moved here in the first place. And I like the community involvement and the parental support.

”The grants can go to anything that the school needs. Over the years, FSAS grants have funded everything from school study areas, to specialized equipment for teachers to introduce new lesson plans, to a new diversified supply of books for students to both be represented by the characters they are reading about, and to be exposed to the perspectives of students from different backgrounds.

“They have helped spearhead so many things in the district over the years,” Laatsch said. “Saline Live is a great example.”

Saline Live was highlighted by one of the speakers, October 14. When public education went virtual, there were plenty of families that had to deal with at-home learning as an inconvenience, but for some families, it was an impossibility as they were in households without internet access. Saline Live was an FSAS $60,000 grant-funded project to connect 156 students with internet access across 79 families, to ensure they could continue to learn virtually along with their peers.

“It’s not extras. The Foundation is part of the fabric of the School District. You could almost say that it’s a partnership because we know that there is going to be a level of financial support, we align or budget for that,” Laatsch added. “We know that we have all these innovative ideas that teachers and administrative staff have; and by knowing that we have the financial backing and flexibility to finance [projects], it’s just a great partnership.”