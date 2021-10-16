Saline Clips Dexter in SEC Red Shootout

The Saline and Dexter football teams met on the football field for the first time since 2014 Friday night and if the final score shows anything is that there is a new rivalry in the SEC Red.

Heading into the game the Hornets had won 44 consecutive conference games and the Dreadnaughts fought to the end but came up short in snapping Saline’s streak as the Hornets came out on top 42-40 in a wild game.

The win clinched the outright SEC Red title for Saline, while the Dexter loss dropped them to 5-3 overall on the season.

Saline would take a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter when CJ Carr hit Roman Laurio with a 15-yard TD pass.

Dexter would bounce back with a one-yard TD run by Cole Cabana to tie the game at 7-7 after one quarter.

Saline would turn the ball over on downs at the Dreadnaught 28 ad Dexter would go on a 72-yard drive that was capped off by an eight-yard TD run by Cabana to make it 13-7 after the missed extra point.

Zach Antal scored on a 9-yard TD run and the Riley Behrman extra point made it 14-13.

The Hornets would get the ball back and Carr hit Gavin Mesman with an eight-yard TD pass with just 13 seconds left in the half to make it 21-13 at the break.

Carr then hit Sam Frush with a 64-yard scoring pass in the opening moments of the second half to put Saline up 28-13 and the Hornets looked to be cruising, but Dexter wasn’t done.

Cabana would score his third touchdown of the night, this time from 13 yards out and the Devon Durliat kick cut the Hornets lead to 28-20.

Saline answered with a one-yard TD run by Ryan Niethammer to push the lead to 35-20 with 3:23 left in the third.

The Dreadnaughts would drive 65 yards and Cal Bavineau hit Ty Rychener with a seven-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 35-27 with eight minutes to go.

Bavineau then recovered an onside kick at the Hornets 45 and ran in a five-yard touchdown, but the two-point conversion failed, and Saline led 35-33 with five minutes left.

Saline would take the kickoff and drive into Dexter territory and converted a fourth and two with 2:21 left. The Hornets then faced a third and nine when Antal broke through for a 12-yard TD run to make it 42-33 with 57 seconds left.

On the kickoff Saline was called for a personal foul and then an unsportsmanlike penalty on the Hornet sideline for 30 yards in penalties to put the ball at the Saline 40.

Dexter quickly moved deep into Hornet’s territory and Bavineau hit Braeden Fuson with an eight-yard TD pass and after the Durliat kick the score was 42-40 with 14 seconds left.

Dexter attempted an onside kick, but the ball rolled out of bounds and the Hornets took a knew to run out the clock for the 42-40 final.

Carr was 20-30 passing for 99 yards and three scores, while the Hornets running game ground out 149 yards for the Hornets.

Dexter outgained Saline 358-248, led by Cabana with 165 yards on 31 carries and three TD’s. He also caught seven passes for 77 yards.

Bavineau rushed for 136 yards on 18 carries and a score and was 12 of 16 passing for 135 yards and two scores.

Rychener caught three passes for 42 yards and a TD, Cole Darby one for 10 yards, and Fuson one for a six-yard TD.

Saline will wrap up its regular season with a matchup against Lake Orion (3-5).

It was another tough loss for the Dreadnaughts who have lost three games by a total of 10 points. They will host arch-rival Chelsea (8-0) Friday night in the regular season finale.