Kids Activities Available At Saline Rec Center

Parents have one more chance to sign their toddlers up for pee wee soccer for the year. The Saline Rec Center will accept applications to sign up three year olds to their Parent & Tot Soccer program until October 25. The $35 program will allow kids to participate in young soccer every Monday at 5:15 p.m., from October 25 to November 15.

“We have a parent and tot program for three or older. Then we also have pee-wee soccer for four and five year olds,” Rec Center Director Clara Scruggs said. “It’s just an introductory for soccer. We have a coach that helps them work on the elementary skills – passing, kicking, and stuff like that. …. It’s a lot of activity for the kids. So when that hour is done with, they are really tired.”

Four and five year olds can also be signed up to the same program for that age group for $60 for members. Non-members will have to pay $80, according to Parks & Recreation Director Clara Scruggs. That program will last from October 25 to November 15 and will be held every Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. Like the program for three year olds, the games will be played at Tefft Park.

But that is hardly the only thing the Rec Center is offering. Toddlers interested in starting gymnastics will be able to attend the Rec Center’s Tumbling Tots program. This introductory program is being offered through Gym America, which did not respond to a request for comment.

According to a brochure from the Rec Center, this program will give your children to “learn somersaults, leg rolls, bridges, and other fun and exciting tumbling movements.”

Kids 15 and older will be able to further participate in the Rec Center by signing up for lifeguard lessons. Saline Rec Center Aquatics Manager Donna Prieskorn said that the training follows the principles of the American Red Cross. Students will learn CPR, first aid, water rescue skills, and how to use a defibrillator.

“What most of my past students have found most rewarding about being a trained Lifeguard is the rescue training in general. Having the confidence and ability to not only work through an emergency, but to keep a cool head and calm demeanor in a professional setting,” Prieskorn said. “These skills are incredibly versatile and will transfer to any work environment; form a pool setting to childcare and to even working in sales.”

Anyone interested in applying must be able to swim 12 laps of the pool without stopping, fetch a ten pound brick from the bottom of a 12 foot depth without stopping and tread water for at least two minutes without using hands.