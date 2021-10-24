Saline Downs Lake Orion to Finish Undefeated

The Saline football team made sure it would be one of the top seeds in the Division 1 state playoffs after a 34-21 win over Lake Orion Friday night to finish unbeaten for the seventh time in school history with a 9-0 overall record.

The Hornets took a 3-0 lead on a Riley Behrman field goal and after a defensive stop at their own three yardline Saline drove 97 yards and increased the lead to 10-0 on a five-yard TD pass by CJ Carr to Gavin Mesman.

Saline would strike just before the half when they took over at their own 35 and drove 65 yards in under 45 seconds and scored on a one-yard pass from Carr to Mesman to make it 17-0 at the half.

The Hornets returned the second half kickoff to midfield and made it 24-0 on a five-yard TD run by Josh Rush.

Rush was playing for the first time this season after sitting out eight games due to an injury.

Lake Orion tried to make a game of it with a TD run to make it 24-7, but Rush would score from 11-yard out to make it 31-7.

The Dragons would return an interception 51 yards to cut the lead to 31-14, but Behrman nailed his second field goal of the game to push the lead to 34-14.

Lake Orion would score a late fourth quarter touchdown to make the final 34-21.

Carr finished 22 for 29 passing for 365 yards and two touchdowns for the Hornets.

Zach Antal rushed for 82 yards on 10 carries, while Rush carried the ball seven times for 31 yards and two TD’s. Rush also caught six passes for 134 yards receiving.

Roman Laurio caught five passes for 77 yards, Carter Smith three for 73, Caden Winston four for 45, Sam Frush two for 30, and Mesman two for six and two scores.