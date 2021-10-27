SAS Passes Specialized Sex Ed Curriculum For Life Skills Students

The long-argued over specialized sexual education curriculum for

about 120 students in the life skills program of Saline’s special

education students passed the Saline Area Schools Board of Education

with only one dissenting vote, Tuesday evening. The new curriculum only

applies to a very small number of students, which require visual

education in order to understand what is being taught.

“There was a lot of pressure on the Board, a lot of misinformation.

I’m relieved and happy [that the measure passed],” Tiffany Alexander

said. “My understanding of board policy is that they can move any

discussion item to an action item any time that they want to. And if

that is their policy and they followed their policy, it doesn’t matter

what anyone else thought.”

Tiffany Alexander

Most students can understand social cues and euphemisms. The

specialized curriculum, that was passed is designed for students who

need visualization in order to understand what is being taught. This

includes a number of visualizations of sexual concepts, which multiple

parents called pornography. This led to a divisive School Board meeting,

October 26, which was mostly taken up by parents from both sides

arguing their case.

“I’m disgusted. I hope that we can go public

and everyone on this board who is up for election in a year and a half

is voted off. The public is not going to forget this,” Parent Raelyn

Davis said.

Raelyn Davis

The curriculum was passed recommended by the sexual education

advisory board, with amendments to cut out mentions to abortion that

were part of the original curriculum from its source material in

California, to comply with Michigan state law.

Several parents claimed that the confidential nature of the SEAB

violated the law, and they claimed that the district violated multiple

laws in the process. Superintendent Steven Laatsch maintained at

multiple points during the evening that the curriculum followed Michigan

state law.

A considerable number of parents in the packed Liberty meeting room

objected loudly when Trustee Susan Estep moved to add a motion to the

agenda to vote on adopting the curriculum as recommended that night.

Eventually, a compromise was reached when the vote was postponed until

after the second public comment part of the meeting, which, unlike the

first public comment, had no time limit.

“It’s a hot mess,” Parent Matt Thomas said, leaving the meeting.

Thomas, like Davis, says that the entire process has violated

Michigan state law. Davis told this newspaper that she has filled

multiple complaints with the Washtenaw Intermediate School District and

the Michigan Department of Education.

Parents complained about not having enough time in the process, or

not being informed. Some parents to have only been recently told that

this policy was in the works.

The policy has in fact been in the works for about three years,

between the former and current SEAB. There were multiple information

sessions during the committee phase over the course of the summer, and

during the committee process.

One thing that was removed at the last minute was a reference to

Planned Parenthood. Laatsch said that all references to abortion were

removed from the curriculum in accordance to state law, but parents

pointed out that a phone number existed in the curriculum that connected

to the healthcare provider, which provides abortion services. The final

curriculum was passed replaced mentions of abortion to comply with Michigan state law.

The number is on a teacher's research page, not material for students. Laatsch said that he is waiting for clarification from the SEAB chair on how this would be utilized for students. This curriculum will not be introduced until the 2022-2023 school year.

Steve Laatsch

"I always want to defer to the people who have been working on this material, which is the SEAB," Laatsch said.

According to Laatsch, this current effort started in earnest in 2019

when the then SEAB started looking at “curriculum options for our

special populations”, as he put it in a presentation to the Board. The

current model was selected in spring 2020. A new SEAB was selected in

the fall of 2020, according to Laatsch, which proceeded with the current

edition. The public hearing process began last May.

Multiple members of the community complained about not being

consulted further in this three year long process. But according to

Laatsch, the district found that 92 percent of parents with children in

the life skills section of the special education population supported

the adoption of specialized curriculum.

“I was in the SEAB from 2017 to 2020. It was during that time that special ed parents and teachers approached the SEAB asking for an amended sex education and health program,” Katheryn Kelly, a parent who has children in SAS, but not in the life skills program, said. “I think that the process throughout the last three years – with public hearings, gained a lot of information. The SEAB took information from parent and community input to heart. I feel that the process has worked and the majority of parents and students affected have a curriculum that will begin to help them learn about health and sex education in an appropriate way.”

The life skills students are a subsection of 120 students out of the

700 or so students in special education across the district.

Interestingly, Laatsch claimed that 73 percent of parents across the

wider special education parental population favored the curriculum in

May. But when that was taken out of the special education parental

group, Laatsch said that 60 percent of parents were opposed to the

curriculum and 88 percent of residents who didn’t have kids in the

district were opposed to adopting the curriculum.

One of the fears that parents in opposition to the policy had was

that this policy would eventually make its way into general education.

Board of Education President Jennifer Steben said that it would not be

right for the general public.

But for the parents in opposition of the deal, who questioned the

process from the beginning, that was little comfort. Several asked

members of the public to consider running against the sitting Board of

Education in the near future.

Image Credit: Scot Graden.

Clarification: A previous version of this article did not include the quote from Superintendent Laatsch, or the preceding paragraph.