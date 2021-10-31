Saline Boys’ XC Claims Regional Crown, Girls Second

The Saline boys’ cross country team claimed its first Division 1 Regional title for the first time since 2016 Saturday with the state finals at MIS Saturday.

The Hornets clipped SEC Red rival Ann Arbor Pioneer 54-59 as the Red took the top four spots in the Regional with Monroe third and Bedford fourth.

Andrew Stern led the Hornets with a fourth-place finish in 17:34.6.

James Harrison came home ninth in 17:51.3, while Hornets came home in three straight spots with Truman Johnson 14th in 18:05.2, Samuel Jackson 15th in 18:06.6, and Max Pfeiffer 16th

in 18:07.1.

Jason Whitton finished 21st in 18:21.9 and Samuel Kulczak 26th in 18:35.6.

The girls’ finished with 49 points in the race that was easily won by state power Pioneer with 29. Bedford was third to give the SEC Red a sweep of the top three spots.

Madison Wood finished fifth in 19”42.4 to lead Saline.

Lydia Alig finished in 20:02.9 to finish eighth, while Madison Stern was 10th in 20:14.5.

Laney Alig was 12th in 20:30.8, Sienna Snyder 14th

in 20:37, Mia Rogan 15th in 20:38, and Corynn Grady 24th

in 21:55.3.

The girls will run in the D1 final at MIS at 2:10 PM Saturday and the boys race will be at 3:30 PM.