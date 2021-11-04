DTE Energy In Process Of Selecting Wheeler Solar Contractors

DTE Energy is now taking bids from engineering firms to construct the 20 megawatt Wheeler Solar project on the border between the two communities that it will serve; the City of Ann Arbor and Pittsfield Township. The caped former landfill will be made into a source of renewable energy once construction starts sometime in 2022.

What this means is that the utility company has established its plans and what will be required of any contractor to complete the work. Firms will have had until November 5 to submit applications.

“Given the scope of work and the importance of this project, we expect there to be a relatively decent number of firms who throw their hat in the ring and hope to be selected,” DTE Director of Renewable Solutions Brian Calka said in an interview by phone. “

DTE Energy will announce its selection in the first quarter of next year, according to DTE Energy spokeswoman Lauren Owings. Final approval would have to come from the Pittsfield Township Board of Trustees and the Ann Arbor City Council, as well as DTE Energy. It is possible that the winning bidder could subcontract part of the work.

The site is located southeast of the corner of Ellsworth Road and Stone School Road and is cut into two by the neighboring train line. The project will be divided into four phases and will be partially shielded from view by composting areas and “natural areas” of vegetation. Some properties will have their view of the project blocked by “landscape buffer” areas, as well as a 20 foot deep setback from the property line.

Current plan for the Wheeler Solar array. Image Credit: City of Ann Arbor Public Services via the October 27 Pittsfield Township Board of Trustees Packet

Both of Southeastern Michigan’s power utilities have taken bold action in recent years to gradually transition into renewable energy. This particular project will produce as much electricity as the municipal buildings of the city and the township utilize on a typical day.

Public input from Pittsfield residents will be possible during a public hearing in the December board meeting.

Image Credit: DTE Energy