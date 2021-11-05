Saline Area Schools To Offer Student Vaccinations

Now that the Food and Drug Administration

has approved the usage of a specialized dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five to eleven, Saline Area Public Schools will be making vaccinations available for parents who want their children vaccinated.

So, while the district will not be making vaccinations for elementary school students available, it is on the horizon. While vaccinations remain politically charged across the country, Laatsch emphasized that the district will make the opportunity to get children vaccinated, it will not make any mandate to do so. To be clear; SAS will make any and all vaccines available, but not mandatory.

“People have asked me ‘Is it the school district's [role] to promote the vaccination process?’,” Laatsch said to the Saline Board of Education, late last October.

At least one parent shouted “no” when Superintendent Steve Laatsch presented the plan as part of his continuing education assessment to the Saline Board of Education, October 26.

Laatsch continued “The answer from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is ‘Yes.’ The way we are doing that is making sure that there are opportunities for students to get vaccinated, but we are not pressing our teachers to ask students ‘have you been vaccinated or not? We are offering opportunities.”

Now that final approval has been given, school districts will begin to implement their long-discussed vaccination plans. The clinics are tentatively scheduled for November 16 and December 7 at Heritage School.

Washtenaw County Health Department spokeswoman Susan Ringler-Cerniglia said that some of the school districts in Washtenaw County will be provided vaccination services from the WCHD and some will be provided services through third party vendors, funded by the MDHHS.

“We reached out to our schools to see who is interested. In some cases, we have matched them with contractors matched through the [Michigan Department of Human Services] or pharmacies,” Ringler-Cerniglia said.

Saline’s vaccination operation will be done through a third party, Honu/LTS.

“What MDHHS has done is establish financial relationships for these services with vendors which can then deliver them in communities,” Ringler-Cerniglia said. “LTS will be paid by the MDHHS and then they will be able to provide the vaccines to local partners.”

Saline faculty and staff will not be overtly promoting the vaccination to students or parents, but it will be available, according to Laatch. Students will only be vaccinated if parents want it for their children.

“We will be promoting the vaccine for our students and offering opportunities for them to receive the vaccine. However, we recognize that this is a parent's choice and SAS will not be requiring the vaccine for any of our students, unless some sort of unanticipated mandate [or] requirement came down from the state,” Laatsch said in an email, November 4.

The Pfizer-BioNTech will be available in two dozes like the versions for older people, but at a lower dose of 10 micrograms, about a third of the adult given to adults, according to the FDA. The second dose will be administered three weeks after the first dose.

The vaccine was tested on a sample size of about 3,100 children aged five through 11, according to the FDA. Some were given placebos, and some given the real dose; which the FDA found to have a 90.7 percent effectiveness rate in preventing cases.