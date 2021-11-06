Lois Hurst is Celebrating 100 Years of a Well-Lived Life

From Terry Hurst Ed.D.

On November 17, 2021, Lois Hurst (Corkins) will celebrate 100 years of life that began in the Roaring Twenties and continues into the 2020s, a century of good friends, family, and fun.

Lois was born in Ypsilanti to Agnes and Wilmer Corkins (and older brother Cyril). She was raised in the rural area of Rawsonville. She walked the tongue-in-cheek “ten miles” to a one-room schoolhouse, Rawsonville School. You could actually throw a baseball from her house and hit the school. Well, maybe two throws. Lois graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1939. She continued her education at Cleary College. She worked at General Motors with her secretarial skills and then went to the Willow Run Bomber Plant and earned the right to be called a “Rosie the Riveter.”

While working at the Bomber Plant, she met Robert “Bob” Hurst. They began dating in 1942 and were married three years later in Ypsilanti, where they lived.

As they like to tease, Lois and Bob raised three wonderful children…and one other one. You may know one of the kids. The oldest is Pam (Dennis) Gibb of Saline. The next is Priscilla (Roger-Deceased) Harris of Laurens, South Carolina. The oldest boy is Gary (Becky) Hurst of Plymouth. The youngest son is Terry (Linda) Hurst of Dexter. All the kids went through the Ann Arbor schools and graduated from Pioneer. Lois’ family has expanded to include ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.

Bob’s job at the University of Michigan (UM) as Grounds Superintendent for the Athletic Department moved the family to Ann Arbor in 1952. As the kids grew, Lois was able to go back to work out of the home. She worked as a secretary for the UM Real Estate Extension Service. She retired in the early 1980s.

Lois took three major road trips. In 1964, the family left Ann Arbor and took a one-month camping tour of California. In 1970, Bob, Lois, Gary, and Terry took a trip to see their new investment property in New Mexico and learned not all investment properties are what you see on the brochure! In the late 80s, Bob and Lois traveled from Florida to Washington. Wanting to document the epic trip, a video camera was mounted on the dashboard. The family gets a good laugh when watching the video because the white lines on the road keep on coming and coming and coming.

Upon Bob’s retirement as the Equipment Manager for Basketball in ’84, Bob and Lois moved to New Port Richey, Florida, and enjoyed retirement. The kids elected to move their parents to Saline to be near family about six years ago.

Lois is a Michigan football fan and follows the Detroit Tigers. In her younger years, she loved to play Euchre, Croquet (where she changed the rules of play to suit her), BINGO, and she enjoyed Musical Theatre. Lois loves Wheel of Fortune, Family Feud, and Jeopardy! Except for the cheating at some of these games, she encouraged all her kids to be active in these hobbies as well. Lois’ local children enjoy attending shows at The Encore, Purple Rose, Theatre Nova, and The Dio. Lois was also active in West Side United Methodist Church with Cake Decorating and the Circle in the ‘60s.

Lois’ kids will tell you she had a few favorite phrases. One of her favorites was: “I’ll have dessert first!” She also provided a lot of advice in the car. “Just because the speed limit sign says ‘70’ doesn’t mean you have to go 70!” One rule she had when she went anywhere was: “You can’t go home the same way you went!”

We wish Lois the HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS for this monumental moment in her life. But we may be a little behind. We've heard she has already started celebrating her 100th!

And so she should. Happy 100th Birthday Lois!

Photo: Terry Hurst Ed.D.