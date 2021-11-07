Saline Girls’ Swim and Dive Second at SEC Red Finals

The Saline girls’ swim and dive team came home with a runner-up finish at the SEC Red Finals Saturday and finished second overall in the final conference standings.

Even though the Hornets did not bring home any first-place finishes, they finished with 504 points behind only top-ranked Pioneer with 642.

A pair of relays earned second place finishes to lead the Hornets. Amelia Hayes, Samantha Graden, Megan Socha, and Kylie Evenson teamed to place second in the 200 medley and Hayes, Graden, Johanna Ehrman, and Isabella Arbaugh finished second in the 400-free.

Hayes was third in the 200 IM and the 100-back, and Alice English third in diving.

Fourth-place finishes went to Graden in the 200 IM, Angelina Sanna 500-free, and the 200-free relay team of Arbaugh, Socha, Joanna Oyemba, and Evenson.

Ehrman was fifth in the 200-free and 500-free, Lindi Jenkins fifth in diving, Socha fifth in the 50 free, Graden 100-fly, Evenson 100-free.

Sixth place finishes went to Evenson in the 200-free, Samantha Bullard 50-free, Ava Turner diving, Allison Ploutz-Snyder 100-fly, Arbaugh 100-free, and Ellerie Brunty 100-breast. Bullard was seventh in the 100-fly, and Socha seventh in the 100-breast, while Courtney Marsh was eight in the 100-fly and Caroline Klein eighth in the 100-back.

The Hornet divers will compete in the D1 Regional at Brighton Thursday and the team will compete in the D1 state finals at Holland November 19 and 20.