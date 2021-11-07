Saline Girls Fifth, Boys Eighth at Cross Country State Finals

The Saline cross country teams came home with a pair of Top Ten finishes at the Division 1 state cross country finals at MIS in Brooklyn Saturday.

The girls finished fifth overall and the boys eighth.

The Lady Hornets were without one of their top runners with Madison Wood sitting out the race, but Saline was still able to push its way into the top five with four runners setting PR’s at the finals.

Saline finished with 201 points. SEC Red rival Ann Arbor Pioneer won the state title with 68 points.

Lydia Alig earned All-State honors with a 29th place finish with a PR of 18:37.73 to pace the Hornets. Madison Stern was 40th in 18:51 and Mia Rogan 81st

in a PR time of 19:21.17.

Laney Alig was 86th in 19:25.72, followed by Grace Roth in 91st with a PR of 19:27.17. Mackenzie Sellenraad was 95th in PR time of 19:28.95 and Claire Endres 130th in 19:52.60.

The boys finished with 259 points in the race won by Brighton with 141.

Six of seven Hornets finished with personal best times on a near perfect fall day at MIS that saw 153 runners run times under 17 minutes in the Division 1 race.

James Harrison led Saline with a 43rd place finish in a PR of 16:15.53 followed by Andrew Stern 81st and a PR time of 16:37.58.

Jason Whitton ran a PR of 16:39.94 and finished 83rd

and Max Pfeiffer 93rd in 16:41.04. Truman Johonson rounded out the top five with a PR of 16:46.57 and came home 110th. Samuel Kulczak was 138th with a PR of 16:55.93 and Samuel Jackson 144th

with a PR of 16:57.25.