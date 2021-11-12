PIttsfiield Settles On 2022 Budget

The budget that the Pittsfield Township Board of Trustees passed Tuesday evening would have looked a lot different if voters had not passed the public safety millage on November 2.

The $51,304,416 2022 budget is divided into several parts. The $15,453,077 general budget is supplemented by several other funds, the most obvious one being the public safety millage.

When asked how Pittsfield would have had to budget differently without the millage passing, Pittsfield Township Supervisor Mandy Grewal said: “As I’ve told people, I didn’t want to contemplate that eventuality and luckily we didn’t have to.”

At $13,989,130, the millage funding police and fire protection services is almost as big as the general budget. The millage passed with 3,219 yes votes to 2,638 no votes, representing a 20.39 percent voter turnout, according to the Washtenaw County Clerk and Register of Deeds.

The old 1.95 millage was replaced with the current 2.95 millage, meaning that Pittsfield residents will be paying $2.95 for every $1,000 of taxable value their property is assessed at. The millage rate runs through 2025.

The water and sewer maintenance fund is also larger than the general fund, churning through $153,451 for the 2022 fiscal year. The three other million dollar plus funds are the $2,361,201 park millage fund, $1,671,900 general fund and the $2,198,991 refuse fund.

Between the public safety millage, the 3.9923 general fund millage, and the 0.4662 parks and recreation millage, Pittsfield Township residents now pay 7.4085 mills.

The township’s ten special reserve budgets and utilities fund all have their own revenue sources and expenditures. The federal forfeitures fund is the smallest, operating on just $21,666.

The Trump and Biden administrations have both spent a great deal of money in stimulus packages to attempt to stabilize both the economy and the finances of state and local governments.