Digital Engineering and Cyber Security Innovation in Washtenaw County

After announcing a major cybersecurity contract win from NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), Applied Dynamics International (ADI), a global leader in industrial computing and connectivity, headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI, on Monday, November 1, 2021, held a discussion and thought leadership roundtable focused on cybersecurity, digital engineering and digital transformation in Michigan.

To kick off the event, ADI’s President & CEO, Scott James, discussed the importance of cybersecurity, the effect a security breach can have on businesses, and how technology jobs have and will affect the economy in the state of Michigan.

“Strong cybersecurity is vital for all businesses these days, but especially for ones like ours that deliver mission critical infrastructure. As a leader in this space, we see it as our duty to gather experts and thought leaders for events like this to raise awareness and share best practices,” said Mr. James, after the event, “We will continue our relentless focus on supporting the latest cybersecurity standards and best-practices in our products, in our organization and throughout our community.”

The keynote address from Dr. Selim Aissi, widely recognized as an industry innovator and leader, discussed the latest trends in the cybersecurity threat landscape. His comments in the roundtable included advice for effective cybersecurity preparedness, “A company having a culture of cybersecurity, making cybersecurity first message from the top is very important, awareness is extremely important,” and after discussing other steps an organization can take to improve their cybersecurity, he noted that, “A lot of companies only recognize the importance of these basic hygiene things when they get attacked.”

Dr. Aissi was followed by Paul Krutko, CEO of Ann Arbor SPARK, who commented, “Here in Michigan, we’re at a critical point in the economic future of our state, and Applied Dynamics’ achievements are a great example of the types of pathways we need to continue to develop if we’re going to be successful as a state.”

Also participating in the remarks and discussion, Chris Matus, Regional Director, Office of U.S. Senator Gary Peters, commented on cybersecurity and the Ann Arbor region, “As chair of the homeland security committee … these are threats that Senator Peters is very much aware of and takes very seriously...[and] Ann Arbor as a city or region in the state of Michigan is very well-situated to be at the forefront of addressing these challenges.”

Rich Sheridan, CEO of Ann Arbor-based Menlo Innovations, closed out the formal remarks stating “The work that you’re doing here [at Applied Dynamics] is helping foster a community that allows us to keep our talent here [in Ann Arbor and Michigan] ... this is a great place to be.”

About the ADEPT Plug-and-Play Industrial Computing and Connectivity Software Platform

ADEPT is an industrial computing and connectivity software platform built around the concept of time-deterministic “data frameworks” executing on industrial real-time Linux servers and operating as a single, coherent distributed resource controlled and managed via intuitive, drag-and-drop desktop tools. ADEPT is used in the largest, most demanding industrial computing and connectivity applications across the global aerospace and defense industry, but also scales down to work with low-cost computing hardware and open-source real-time Linux. The open architecture nature of ADEPT allows users to leverage best-in-class COTS and open-source technologies in a common, project-based environment. ADEPT dramatically reduces the cost and time to deploy and operate industrial open process automation capability, providing comprehensive out-of-the-box capability built on a trusted technology platform.

ADI’s ADEPT software platform can support advanced open real-time and virtual computing applications that require NIST 800-171 and CIS Security Level 2 compliance.

About Applied Dynamics

Applied Dynamics is a digital engineering and industrial digital transformation solutions company. We have been pushing the limits of simulation and real-time systems for over 60 years. Applied Dynamics flagship product, ADEPT, is the most advanced real-time, industrial Internet of Things (IoT) software platform available, providing an agile, open architecture, feature-rich environment for the complete product lifecycle from development through integration, verification, validation, certification, deployment, and sustainment. ADEPT embraces an open architecture and allows its users to leverage best-in-class COTS components. The ADEPT user base includes 14 of the global top 35 A&D companies and extends into marine, power systems, oil & gas, and the automotive industry.

To learn more about how ADI and the ADEPT platform can help your team, visit www.adi.com or send an email to adinfo@adi.com.